Three injured in Luton home after violent burglary by gang of four men

Neighbours spotted a number of police cars outside the address on Crescent Rise shortly after the incident took place on Monday morning.

A Beds Police spokesman said: "At around 10.35am on Monday, May 31, we received a report that three people were injured following an aggravated burglary at a property in Crescent Rise, Luton.

"Emergency services attended and one person sustained a hand injury which required hospital treatment.

Crescent Rise, Luton

"A second person sustained head injuries, which were assessed at the hospital and are now believed to be minor injuries.

"A third person sustained slight injuries, which were treated at the scene.

"The suspects are described as four white men. They drove off in a silver BMW.