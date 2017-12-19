Three Luton men charged after police crack down on drugs

Bedfordshire Police’s Boson team, dedicated to tackling gun and gang criminality, has secured a number of charges after executing four warrants in Luton last week.

Officers recovered cash, drugs and suspected stolen property after carrying out warrants in Waleys Close on Tuesday (12 December), in Dunstable Road and Wexham Close on Wednesday (13 December) and in Wycliffe Close on Thursday (14 December).

Dre Beckford, 23, of Waleys Close has been charged with possession with intent to supply controlled drugs and possession of criminal property.

Keiran Robinson, 19, of Wexham Close, was charged with conspiracy to supply controlled drugs.

Wesley Warner, 19, of Wycliffe Close, was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin, two counts of possession of criminal property, possession with intent to supply class B drugs, possession of a class B drug, possession with intent to supply class A drugs, common assault and harassment.

All three men have been remanded in custody pending further court appearances.

A further two men, aged 24 and 22, were also arrested as part of the week of action and later released under investigation.