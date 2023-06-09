Police have seized over £450,000 worth of cannabis this week following the arrests of three men in connection with mass drug production in Luton and Bedford.

The warrants in the towns led to three arrests - a man in his 40s, the other in his 30s and a 19-year-old. They were arrested on suspicion of production of a controlled drug of Class B.

UK Power Network were called the addresses to ensure the electricity supply at the properties was safe before thee force could seize the plants.

Pictured: The drugs that were seized

At one address, botched electricity cabling was found under floorboards to a neighbouring property - who would have been footing the bill for the factory.

Bedfordshire Police seized a total of 477 cannabis plants with the highest estimated street value total of £455,510.

Detective Chief Inspector James Pante said: ““These warrants are another success story in our efforts to pinpoint cannabis factories which would otherwise go unnoticed.”

He added: These factories hide in plain sight, they look like homes, abandoned pubs, or even warehouses – but could pose all sorts of risks to the community around them, from fires and electricity problems through to gang violence.