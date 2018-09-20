Three teenagers jailed over January stabbing in Luton’s The Mall

Three teenagers have been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison following a brazen daylight stabbing in The Mall, Luton.

Just after 2.30pm on Sunday 22 January, Che Stephens, 18, previously of Bedford, Luca Sanni, 18, previously of Luton, and Imani Pobi da Silva, 18, previously of Luton, were involved in an altercation in the shopping centre.

Luca Sanni

Following a brief exchange, which the three claimed to be over a girl, Stephens lunged at Pobi da Silva and stabbed him in the arm. He was then confronted by machete-wielding Sanni whose knife slipped from his hand as he attempted to retaliate.

Stephens stabbed Sanni in the leg before fleeing the scene.

Sanni and Pobi da Silva ran through The Mall, leaving a trail of blood in their wake, while stunned shoppers looked on. Both received treatment from security staff before police officers and paramedics arrived on scene. After being treated at hospital the teenagers were arrested and charged for their involvement.

Bedfordshire Police’s Boson team, dedicated to tackling guns, gangs and serious violence, launched an investigation into the incident. Stephens was later arrested in London and also charged.

Che Stephens

After pleading guilty to wounding with intent and possession of a knife at a hearing in June, Stephens was sentenced to a total of seven-and-a-half years in prison.

He will serve seven years and six months for wounding with intent, and will serve an 18-month sentence concurrently for possession of a bladed article.

Sanni pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article, and following a trial in July was found guilty of attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH) and affray.

He was sentenced to five years in prison for the attempted GBH. He will serve an eight-month sentence for possession of a bladed article and 12 months for affray, which will run concurrently.

Imani Pobi Da Silva

Also at a trial in July, Pobi da Silva was found guilty of possession of a bladed article. He was sentenced to a 12-month prison sentence.

Detective Inspector Jackie Dadd, who led the investigation, said: “Residents of Luton were understandably concerned following this incident, and I hope through identifying the people responsible and securing charges for all, we have been able to show them how seriously we take incidents like this.

“Effectively the lives of the three boys are now on hold, which means they can take time to reflect on their actions on that day. I hope this sentence sends a very clear message to others who may be carrying a knife – violence like this won’t be tolerated. If you carry a knife then you’re more likely to become a victim of crime yourself.

“We worked closely with The Mall during the investigation, and have continued to work with them since, including with retailers in the centre about how they display knives. Several shops have since stopped selling them, or introduced locked display cabinets for them. Mall security staff were first on scene and administered first aid to both Sanni and Pobi da Silva, so I’d also like to thank them for their quick thinking.”