Thugs smash Luton car window and pour petrol on seats in attempted arson

Thugs smashed a Luton car window and poured petrol onto its seats in an attempted arson attack.

At approximately 11.55pm on Friday (October 22), emergency services were called to an incident in Solway Road South.

A vehicle had its window broken before petrol was poured onto the seats.

Bedfordshire Police.

Two suspects were seen to make off from the scene. They were described as a white man and an Asian man, both approximately six feet tall and wearing hooded tops.

T/DC Jim McKeane from CID, who is investigating, said: “We want to speak to anyone who might have witnessed this incident or anything suspicious around that time.

“Any information, no matter how small, can help us build a better picture of the circumstances surrounding this attempted arson.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online at bedfordshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 40/56411/21.