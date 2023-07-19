Tibbs Dementia Foundation set to hold information event in Houghton Regis tomorrow

Are you affected by dementia or a family carer for someone who is? Would you like to learn more about the condition and what support and activities are available locally? Are you a local professional working with people or carers affected by dementia and would like to expand your knowledge?

Tibbs Dementia Foundation is hosting a dementia talk in Houghton Regis on July 20 at 2pm at The Farmstead community space on the Linmere estate. This is a free open event for both professionals and members of the public. Talks will be given by Tibbs’ CEO Sarah Russell and dementia nurse specialist Anita Olson from the NHS Dementia Intenstive Support Service.

Tibbs Dementia Foundation is an award-winning local dementia charity operating across Central Beds and Bedford Borough. They were awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2018. Their mission is to enable people to live better with dementia, reduce stigma surrounding the condition, and offer fun and stimulating activities in a welcoming, friendly, and inclusive environment. They offer 40-plus weekly or fortnightly activity and support groups across the county for those living with dementia, as well as their family carers. They also provide several online activity groups delivered via the Zoom app.

