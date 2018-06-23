Toddington cyclist takes on Grand Départ against prostate cancer

A determined Toddington cyclist is taking part in Prostate Cancer UK’s Grand Départ Classic, spinning his wheels hard to help beat the disease.

Chris Watts, 52, will be tackling the same route as the July 2018 Tour De France (Stage 1) professionals, beginning his journey at Noirmoutier-en-l’Île and finishing at Fontenay-Le-Comte.

Chris will be completing his challenge on June 23 and hopes to finish in eight hours, as he and his fellow Prostate Cancer UK cyclists zoom along 195km of French roads.

Chris said: “Every year I always do something for charity, and this particular one is dear to my heart.

“Close friends of mine have been affected by prostate cancer and in some cases died from it. This cancer is the 3rd biggest cancer killer of men and is the third biggest cancer killer in the UK, overtaking breast cancer.

“The Grand Départ Classic is not going to be easy, but I am doing something I enjoy with like-minded people, who want to do good for others.”

The Toddington cyclist and member of Luton’s Boxfit Triathlon has already doubled his original target of £1,000; having currently raised £2,096 he now hopes the Luton community can help him raise his total even higher.