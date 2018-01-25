TONIGHT: International speech coach visits Luton to help businesses improve talks and presentations

A Luton speaking club is hosting a special guest this evening as an international coach and author visits from Cape Town, South Africa.

Aletta Rochat, speaking coach and region advisor of Toastmasters International, is inviting Luton residents to listen to her secrets on how to create a compelling speech or presentation.

The event, hosted by local group, Luton Communicators, is taking place tonight (January 25) at Lewsey Farm Learning Centre from 7pm - 9.30pm and entry is free.

Binal Sawjani, VP Membership, Luton Communicators, said: “It’s a real honour to have someone of Aletta’s expertise here, and we hope our visitors will realise the importance of public speaking in their everyday life.

“Aletta will uncover how your speaking can change the mood of a room and how it can inspire someone to believe in your ability.”

Aletta is the author of the new book ‘Speak Connect Succeed’ as well as ‘The Wedding Speaker’s Guide’.

>www.toastmasters.org

> TONIGHT’S EVENT: https://www.meetup.com/Luton-Communicators-Toastmasters-Meetup/events/246758299/