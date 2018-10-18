Top Luton teacher Mr Ryan is double award winner!

A dedicated Luton teacher has won two top Bedfordshire awards.

Adam Ryan, a PE teacher at Challney High School for Boys, was recently crowned BBC Three Counties Radio Silver Award ‘Teacher of the Year’ as well as the Luton Community Awards’s ‘Teacher of the Year’.

Adam Ryan with his Luton Community award.

The nomination for his BBC Three Counties award came from former pupil, Mobeen Ahmed, who wanted to thank his hardworking teacher and have Mr Ryan’s work recognised by the wider community.

Mobeen said: “He’s an amazing person with an incredible attitude I challenge anybody in the world to find a better teacher than Adam Ryan.

“Mr Ryan was on hand to help me and talk to me whenever I had a problem in Year 10 and 11, despite juggling his responsibilities of both a PE Teacher and Head of House.

“Mr Ryan always looked out for me, supported me continuously, and treated me as if I was his brother.

Adam Ryan with his BBC Three Counties award

“He always gives time to the students of the school, a clear representation of how much he cares about everyone. His cheerful attitude lights up every room he walks into, and he never holds a grudge.

“This striking attitude has a massive, positive impact on how the students reflect and behave both inside and outside of school.”

Mobeen also spoke about how Mr Ryan encouraged the recognition of hard work and good behaviour by asking the school to give out praise postcards and increasingly credit students in assemblies.

He is also described as dealing with challenging behaviour in “a calm and wonderful manner” and has helped organise ‘fun days’ to make pupils’ transition from primary to secondary school easier.

Mobeen added: “Furthermore, myself and Mr Ryan both worked hard together to raise £1,913 for the Sports Relief charity in 2017.

“Mornings, afternoons, evenings and nights were committed to planning all the charity events we had lined up, which contributed to it being a success.

“Mr Ryan has an extraordinary and remarkable work ethic, sincere dedication and commitment.

“Mr Ryan has helped me to become a better person.”

Mr Ryan grew up in Luton, went to school and college in Luton, and even did his teacher training in Luton - “ a true Lutonian!” says Mobeen.

Headteacher Mr Daniel Connor, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Mr Ryan has been recognised by this community award, this nomination for the award was very special because it came from students.

“It is highly deserved and we are very proud of Mr Ryan who is one of many highly valued and commited members of the Challney High School for Boys staff.”

The BBC Three Counties ceremony was held in Dunstable’s Grove Theatre on September 26, while the Luton Community Awards took place on October 12.