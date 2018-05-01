Tourist robbed in Luton

A tourist’s visit to the UK was “marred” after he was robbed by a gang in Luton last week.

On Thursday, April 26, the victim was walking along King Street with two friends at around 7.45pm when five men approached them, threatened them and demanded they hand over their shopping.

One of the offenders restrained the victim and stole his watch and shopping bags. Members of the public shouted at the men to leave them alone but the offenders made off towards The Mall.

The five offenders are described as black and one had braces on his teeth.

DC David Elias said: “This incident occurred in a busy street outside the YMCA hostel and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it, particularly those who shouted out.

“Whilst the victim was not injured, this has unfortunately left him shaken and has marred his visit to the UK and specifically to Bedfordshire. I would like to encourage anyone with information about the offenders to get in touch.

“Tackling robbery in Bedfordshire is a priority.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting reference number C/19108/2018 or by visiting the force’s online reporting centre.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.