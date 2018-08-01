Track down the LEGO Mythical Beasts at The Mall Luton

The Mall Luton welcomed it’s second LEGO brick event to the shopping centre on Tuesday. July 31, for 14 days.

The Mythical Beasts trail includes LEGO sculptures of Pegasus the winged horse and the seven-headed Hydra.

Mythical Beasts lego at The Mall Luton

The challenge for shoppers to track down all the escaped beasts, who have sound and smoke effects, for a chance to win LEGO prizes.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall, says: “We are thrilled to be welcoming these fantastic life-size LEGO brick characters here to The Mall Luton, and I am sure fans of all ages will be excited to see this amazing free experience.

“The summer fun won’t stop there, as in August Warriorbots brick battles will also be joining The Mall!”