Buses on Christmas Day 2019: bus timetables in Luton over Christmas and New Year

The festive season will see Luton's public transport system under extra strain, as people travel to and from the homes of their family and friends.

But rail workers and bus drivers need a Christmas break too, and often timetables are amended around the holidays to reflect staff shortages.

Buses in Luton will be disrupted over the festive period (Shutterstock)

This can have an effect on timings and availability of transport and may impact your travel plans. But fear not, we've brought together the details of every bus company operating in Luton, and given you a run down of their plans for the key dates over the holidays.

For more information on travel times over the festive period visit

Christmas Eve

Arriva: Sunday service with early finish

Stagecoach: Saturday service

Grant Palmer: Normal service

Christmas Day

No service

Boxing Day

Arriva: Sunday service from around 0800

Stagecoach: No service

Grant Palmer: No service

December 27

Saturday service Additional 755 commencing at 0647 from Chiltern Hotel

Stagecoach: Saturday service

Grant Palmer: Saturday service

December 28

Saturday service Additional 755 commencing at 0647 from Chiltern Hotel

Stagecoach: Saturday service

Grant Palmer: Saturday service

December 29

Saturday service Additional 755 commencing at 0647 from Chiltern Hotel

Stagecoach: Saturday service

Grant Palmer: No service

December 30

Arriva: Saturday service

Stagecoach: Saturday service

Grant Palmer: Saturday service

New Year's Eve

Arriva: Sunday service with early finish

Stagecoach: Saturday service with early finish

Grant Palmer: Saturday service

New Year's Day

Arriva: Sunday service from around 0800 Additional 755 commencing at 0647 from Chiltern Hotel. No service on 321

Stagecoach: No service

Grant Palmer: No service

January 2

Normal service resumes