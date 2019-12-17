Buses on Christmas Day 2019: bus timetables in Luton over Christmas and New Year

The festive season will see Luton's public transport system under extra strain, as people travel to and from the homes of their family and friends.
But rail workers and bus drivers need a Christmas break too, and often timetables are amended around the holidays to reflect staff shortages.
This can have an effect on timings and availability of transport and may impact your travel plans. But fear not, we've brought together the details of every bus company operating in Luton, and given you a run down of their plans for the key dates over the holidays.
For more information on travel times over the festive period visit
Christmas Eve
Arriva: Sunday service with early finish
Stagecoach: Saturday service
Grant Palmer: Normal service
Christmas Day
No service
Boxing Day
Arriva: Sunday service from around 0800
Stagecoach: No service
Grant Palmer: No service
December 27
Saturday service Additional 755 commencing at 0647 from Chiltern Hotel
Stagecoach: Saturday service
Grant Palmer: Saturday service
December 28
Saturday service Additional 755 commencing at 0647 from Chiltern Hotel
Stagecoach: Saturday service
Grant Palmer: Saturday service
December 29
Saturday service Additional 755 commencing at 0647 from Chiltern Hotel
Stagecoach: Saturday service
Grant Palmer: No service
December 30
Arriva: Saturday service
Stagecoach: Saturday service
Grant Palmer: Saturday service
New Year's Eve
Arriva: Sunday service with early finish
Stagecoach: Saturday service with early finish
Grant Palmer: Saturday service
New Year's Day
Arriva: Sunday service from around 0800 Additional 755 commencing at 0647 from Chiltern Hotel. No service on 321
Stagecoach: No service
Grant Palmer: No service
January 2
Normal service resumes