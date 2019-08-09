Commuters stranded after GTR forced to pull London trains to Luton and Bedford due to power outage

Commuters have been left stranded after a mass power outage forced Govia Thameslink (GTR) to pull London trains travelling to Luton and Bedford.

GTR Chief Executive Patrick Verwer said: “The widescale failure of the power grid that has brought our Thameslink and many of our Great Northern trains to a stand north of London continues to cause major disruption.

Govia Thameslink

"Despite our very best endeavours, we will not be able to run trains between London and Bedford, Cambridge and Peterborough and therefore advise customers they will not be able to travel on these routes for the rest of the day.

“Where possible we are advising people to use alternative routes and our tickets are being accepted by other transport providers.

“The trains have been affected to the point where they require a technician to restart them and we are evacuating some of the trains that are stranded outside platforms. Our advice to customers is to stay on board trains for their own safety.”

Further updates are expected to follow.