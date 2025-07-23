Full list of roadworks to tackle potholes in Luton this summer

File photo of a pothole

Roadworks are set to take place across Luton this summer in a bid to help tackle the pothole problem.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton council will be out and about the town combining work to both stop the dreaded hazards form forming and repair roads in poor condition.

And while it says it’s hoping to carry out the work as quickly as possible, there will be some traffic disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can see what works are planned in the table below - and search for your street to see if it’s included.

Councillor Javed Hussain, deputy executive leader and portfolio holder for highways and sustainable development said: “It is vital that we strike a balance between reactive and proactive road repairs so we can fix the roads in poor condition but also keep more of our roads in good condition for longer, and that is what this programme of maintenance is all about.”

Work will include:

Surface dressing

Surface dressing is a cost-effective method that restores and seals the road surface in one process. It improves skid resistance which makes the roads safer, whilst also waterproofing the surface. Additionally, it protects roads from frost and water damage which are common causes of potholes.

Asphalt rejuvenation

Asphalt rejuvenation helps reverse the effects of weathering on the road surface, which if untreated can lead to cracks, potholes and other damage. Rejuvenation can extend the life of the road and improve its performance.

Asphalt preservation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asphalt preservation is a sustainable, environmentally responsible preventative maintenance solution that helps keeps roads in good condition for longer. It helps prevent potholes from forming, protects the road surface from water damage and delays the need for road resurfacing.

Micro-asphalt

Micro-asphalt is a treatment used to extend the lifespan of existing road surfaces. It seals the surface, improves texture, enhances skid resistance, and aids water evaporation - effectively delaying the need for more extensive repairs.