Full list of roadworks to tackle potholes in Luton this summer
Luton council will be out and about the town combining work to both stop the dreaded hazards form forming and repair roads in poor condition.
And while it says it’s hoping to carry out the work as quickly as possible, there will be some traffic disruption.
You can see what works are planned in the table below - and search for your street to see if it’s included.
Councillor Javed Hussain, deputy executive leader and portfolio holder for highways and sustainable development said: “It is vital that we strike a balance between reactive and proactive road repairs so we can fix the roads in poor condition but also keep more of our roads in good condition for longer, and that is what this programme of maintenance is all about.”
Work will include:
Surface dressing
Surface dressing is a cost-effective method that restores and seals the road surface in one process. It improves skid resistance which makes the roads safer, whilst also waterproofing the surface. Additionally, it protects roads from frost and water damage which are common causes of potholes.
Asphalt rejuvenation
Asphalt rejuvenation helps reverse the effects of weathering on the road surface, which if untreated can lead to cracks, potholes and other damage. Rejuvenation can extend the life of the road and improve its performance.
Asphalt preservation
Asphalt preservation is a sustainable, environmentally responsible preventative maintenance solution that helps keeps roads in good condition for longer. It helps prevent potholes from forming, protects the road surface from water damage and delays the need for road resurfacing.
Micro-asphalt
Micro-asphalt is a treatment used to extend the lifespan of existing road surfaces. It seals the surface, improves texture, enhances skid resistance, and aids water evaporation - effectively delaying the need for more extensive repairs.
