It’s just the ticket! Illegally parked cars towed away by Luton Borough Council in crackdown

Six illegally parked cars with 300 parking tickets between them were towed away by Luton Borough Council on a single day last week as part of a major crackdown.

The six cars were removed by enforcement officers on Friday, for being illegally parked at locations including Cardigan Street and Dallow Road.

A number of vehicles were seized in Park Street on Wednesday last week, and a further four cars were towed away on Monday of this week.

The council are now warning other drivers who persistently flout parking laws and ignore the resulting fines, that they too are at risk of having their vehicles seized.

Some of the vehicles removed had over 50 outstanding active parking fines which have not been paid.

The council says this is “unacceptable” and where the council locates these vehicles they may be removed and taken to the car pound.

Anyone wanting to collect the vehicle will need to pay the removal and PCN fees and prove ownership before the vehicle is released to them.

Cllr Paul Castleman, portfolio holder responsible for parking operations said: “Being able to seize these cars and take action against persistent offenders, people who are causing a real nuisance on our streets and who ignore the consequences, is a hugely positive step forward for us.

“Too often, offenders simply remove the parking tickets and throw them away, as their cars are either fraudulently registered or in some cases not registered at all. We won’t tolerate this behaviour anymore, we will take action, and we will work with the DVLA and Beds Police to do so.”

The council has just launched the new ‘Wall of Shame’ appeal, inviting residents to work with them to help identify those committing offences, such as flytipping and dumping waste across the town. This enforcement action forms part of a wider push to let Luton residents who commit environmental crimes know that their actions have an impact, that they are being watched and that they will be prosecuted if caught.