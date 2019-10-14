Luton beau Michael seeks his Prince Charming on BBC's Love in the Countryside!

A Luton bachelor is seeking his Prince Charming in England's green and pleasant land as shown on BBC Two's Love in the Countryside!

Michael Nanton-Knight, 34, travelled to Cumbria with two other bachelors to woo lonesome farmer David, 35, who was nursing a broken heart after being abandoned by his partner of seven years.

LOVE RIVALS ... Michael (left) with Sal, David and Luke

The trip to Wordsworth country was full of surprises for city boy Michael, who works as a creative director for a drinks company.

"I was expecting everything to be different... but then I remembered I was still in the UK," he mused on the train journey north!

But the quest for true love is fraught with many trials, and Michael has to contend with rivals - Manchester bar manager Sal, 27, and Surrey entrepreneur Luke, 34.

That as well as mucking in with farm life!

A MOMENT... David and Michael practice their salsa moves!

In an interview with Luton News, Michael said: "The reason that I did this was my love life was AWOL in London!

"ITV approached me on social media and asked if I would be interested in taking part in the show, and they showed me a picture of David.

"I thought, you know, this seems like a really nice guy and I should go in for the experience!"

Episodes three and four of the hit series saw sartorial Michael don his farmers' scrubs and get down-and-dirty clearing stables and milking cows, all while wooing David.

"I'm grinning like a Cheshire cat," an excited David squeals after their first date.

After a strong start with a romantic salsa dance against a mountain backdrop, things turn rocky as Michael seems to lose ground to rivals Sal and Luke.

Both seem more eager to move to the countryside and they each share intimate confessions in heart-to-hearts with David.

Even the farmer's best friends seem unconvinced after Michael confides he'd always need his dose of London life.

But then David drops his own bombshell and chooses Michael as his final date, leaving his two rivals stunned as they withdraw from the competition.

But did the pair get together and are they still in touch?

Michael is keeping schtum on that score until tomorrow's (Tuesday) episode!

He added: "Country life was completely different from the city but I was ready for something new.

"It was a surreal situation being filmed dating but you also have time off camera to talk and that's where me and David really got to know each other.

"As things went on, things became more and more apparent and I realised I was really starting to like this guy!"

Love in the Countryside airs on BBC Two at 9pm on Tuesday.