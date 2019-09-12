New floral displays to brighten up Luton Airport Parkway train station

Luton Airport Parkway station has been given a colourful makeover thanks to new floral displays.

A team of Govia Thameslink Railway staff were busy at the station yesterday (11 September), clearing five sacks worth of debris and litter from undergrowth at the front of the station and installing 10 wooden planters full of locally-sourced flowers and shrubs.

New floral displays

Now that the area has been cleared, staff intend to sow wildflower seeds to encourage bees and other insects. Two bird boxes have also been put up in the surrounding trees as part of the gardening project.

Luton Airport Parkway station manager Joe Healy said: “The whole concept is to give passengers stations they can be proud of and stations they can enjoy.

"It was a really good day. Everyone got stuck in and we cleared quite a bit of debris to make way for the planting of wildflowers. All the new displays have helped brighten up the station.”

The planters and bird boxes were all constructed by inmates at Her Majesty’s Prison, The Mount, based at Hemel Hempstead, as part of an ongoing community programme with GTR.

Since April this year, 10 other stations on the network have already benefited from similar planting schemes with Hatfield, Harlington and Potters Bar due to be spruced up in the coming weeks.