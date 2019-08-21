Red Route pilot scheme in Luton town centre to continue for another six months

The Red Routes pilot scheme in Luton town centre will continue for another six months, following a decision by the council's executive committee on Monday.

The scheme aims to reduce congestion and councillors will decide by March 2020 whether it will become permanent.

Red Routes

Laura Church, director of infrastructure at the council, said: “Red routes are an effective way to improve traffic flow, minimising obstruction, improving safety and air quality as well as help support public transport.

"The number of fines we have issued clearly shows that we take illegal and inconsiderate parking seriously.

“Having the red routes as experimental orders has meant we can make minor changes so the restrictions best suit the local area and we have done this in the town centre by reviewing comments and talking to local businesses.

"By extending the comment period for both areas we will gain even more feedback before evaluating the pilot scheme again next year.”

Red routes were introduced in the town centre in January this year and in Airport Way last November following a public consultation.

After reviewing comments and following an executive decision the council implemented the two trial areas under an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order. Since implementation almost 5,000 contraventions have been captured by parking enforcement officers and by CCTV cameras and tickets issued as a result.

Councillors have considered the comments received during the objection period which started on the date the routes came into force. One objection was received for Airport Way and the town centre red routes has received 8 comments to date related to the ability to make deliveries in the area. Following these comments modifications were put in place to allow for more loading bays.

The red routes will be in place until March 2020 and a report will go back to Executive when a decision will be made about whether or not to keep them permanently.

For more information visit https://www.luton.gov.uk/Transport_and_streets/Parking/Pages/Red-Routes.aspx