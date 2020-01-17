Serious three-vehicle crash means A507 will be 'closed for a number of hours'

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a serious collision on the A507 on Friday morning, with the road expected to remain closed for a number of hours.

At approximately 7.20am this morning police received reports of a three vehicle collision on the A507 at Stotfold.

Police accident

Emergency services are currently in attendance, including the air ambulance, and the road is closed in both directions from the A1 to the Norton Road junction.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or the lead up to it, in particular anyone with dash cam footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 45 of 17 January.

The incident is having major knock-on effects on road network in Bedford and connecting to Milton Keynes with crashes on the M1 also having an impact.