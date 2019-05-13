Working to improve some key roads in Luton

Motorists are advised that a programme of road surface dressing work is due to start in Luton.

The works will prolong the life of the carriageway and restore skid resistance, the treatment is used on carriageway surfaces which show the very first signs of deterioration and is designed to prevent potholes forming in the first place, rather than waiting for them to appear before intervening.

The following roads will be treated over the next week few weeks and lane closures will be in place.

Hitchin Road dual carriageway: Tuesday 14 May to Thursday 16 May between 9.30 and 3pm.

Stopsley Way dual carriageway: Wednesday 15 May to Friday 17 May between 9.30am and 3pm.

Dunstable Road between Oakley Road and the M1 Junction 11: Tuesday 16 May to Thursday 18 May between 9.30am and 3pm.

Eaton Green Road after the roundabout at Colwell Rise to borough boundary: Saturday 18 May to Monday 20 May between 9.30am and 3pm.

New Bedford Road between Hucklesby Way and Stockingstone Road on Sunday 19 May, the road will be closed in sections between 8am and 7pm.

Nicola Monk, Interim Corporate Director for Place and Infrastructure said: “We will be working with our contractor to ensure that any disruptions are kept to a minimum and the works completed in the shortest time possible.

“However, there may be some delays and drivers are asked to consider this when planning their journeys and should allow extra time.”

For more information about this programme of works, call Volker Highways on 01582 693462.