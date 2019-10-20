Tragedy after man dies in fall from Luton multi-storey car park

A man has tragically died after a fall from a multi-storey car park in Luton town centre.

Emergency services were alerted shortly after 9am to the incident outside the NCP cark park in Regent Street, close to Bannatyne health club and spa.

A Beds Police spokesman said: "We were called around 9am this morning (Sunday) to reports of concern for welfare for a man in Regent Street, Luton.

"Emergency services attended and the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"An investigation is on-going. Anyone with information, please call 101 with reference number 103 of today.