Train lines reopen but 'major disruption' still expected after person hit by train at Leagrave Station
Passengers are being warned of major disruption on the rail network today after a person was hit by a train at Leagrave Station this morning (June 18).
Bedfordshire Police are currently supporting British Transport Police “after a person was struck by a train at the south end of the station”.
Between Bedford and Luton, the train lines have reopened, but disruption is expected until around 2pm.
Thameslink said: “If you’ve been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.”
The police said: “If you have any information, please contact us on 101 quoting the reference 64 of today’s date.”