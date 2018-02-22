Train station’s donation to Luton Foodbank is just the ticket!

A caring passenger host at Luton Train Station held a fundraising drive to support the Foodbank’s fight to feed vulnerable families.

Eloise Rowan, 28, who works for Thameslink Railway was shocked at the number of people that Luton Foodbank was supporting and wanted to help the charity this winter.

Eloise

The organisation, which celebrates its 5th anniversary this year, supported more than 8,000 households in Luton with food parcels in 2017, and aims to replicate that figure in 2018.

Eloise said: “The number of people relying on foodbanks is only rising so running the collection to help people in crisis was a cause I knew we had to support.

“Supporting charitable organisations is a part of my role but being able to encourage my colleagues to help took it beyond that.

“Hearing that the donations are having a real impact on the Foodbank’s work is just brilliant.”

Stuart Cheshire, passenger services director for Thameslink and Great Northern at Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “It is fantastic to see our staff support initiatives like this so I’m proud that Eloise has rallied her colleagues to support this worthy cause.

“It is clear that the donations will have a real impact!”

Salma Khan, project co-ordinator at Luton Foodbank, said: “Donations from the public are a lifeline.

“We see the helpful impact a food parcel can have, especially as more families are struggling to manage against benefit reformations.”

> lutonfoodbank.org.uk/