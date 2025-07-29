London Luton Airport. Picture: Olivia Preston

A ten-year strategy for Luton Borough Council’s airport company has been considered behind closed doors, rather than in public.

Talks were held in secret at a meeting of the local authority’s overview and scrutiny board, last night, (Monday, July 28) despite an attempt by the council’s Liberal Democrat opposition group to air the discussion in public.

Community interest in the ten-year strategy for Luton Rising is anticipated, after the decision of the Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander to grant development consent order (DCO) approval for London Luton Airport expansion.

Phased growth in line with demand to 32m passengers annually “would support a gross additional £1.5bn of economic activity and more than 10,000 new jobs across the UK”, according to the airport company’s website.

Liberal Democrat Barnfield councillor David Franks told the board: “I’ve read through this report quite carefully and can find nothing in it which justifies this being taken in secret.

“There are no commercially sensitive elements which would be of detriment to the company or the council,” he said. “If you’re intending that this report is taken in private, I’d ask you take a vote on it so I can vote against that.

“I accept there might be a couple of questions I’d like to ask, which I can’t if it’s dealt with in public. But I’ll ask them privately later.”

Liberal Democrat Vauxhall councillor Lee Bridgen agreed, explaining: “The starting point of any document such as this should be publication.

“Exemptions only apply where there’s a public interest test, which is lost. Why does this need to be heard in private and what was the outcome of this public interest test that indicates it should be done that way?

“Under the 2040 fair democratic town pledge, the commitment of the council was open and transparent decision-making. That again points to hearing this in public.”

LBC’s director of finance, revenues and benefits Dev Gopal added: “When we’re exploring options or there are some figures which we’ll process eventually and nothing has been finalised, and it’s to do with the commercially sensitive airport, we’ve always taken those things in private.”

LBC corporate director and managing director of Luton Rising Nick Platts said: “There are a number of elements, but the key one is we’re in the middle of negotiations for a potential concession extension for the airport.

“Revealing this strategy, in that context, will weaken the outcomes for the council, the company and the town. If you wanted the report public, I couldn’t then comment tonight on any confidential matters which come out of the discussion.

“There are a couple of workstreams in there that would be detrimental to the business and that’s why it should be considered in private.”

Asked by Liberal Democrat Barnfield councillor Amjit Ali, who chaired the board meeting, whether there was anything in the document contents which might prove sensitive or if that aspect could emerge from comments or answers given, Mr Platts replied: “Both.”

Labour Farley councillor Mahmood Hussain warned: “In the interests of London Luton Airport and Luton Rising, this matter should be taken into private.” The board voted to continue in camera.