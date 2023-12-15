Imagine waking up on Christmas morning with a mimosa on the beach

Fancy eating your Christmas dinner on the beach? Or are you just fed up with all that cooking, washing up and in-law entertaining? Never fear, there are plenty of destinations you can jet off to from Luton for a bit of sun this winter.

We have picked the best places to go for some essential vitamin D, aka sunlight, which is lacking in Luton at this time of the year. So swap wellies for swimming trunks, dust off your sunglasses, pack your mini tree, because the sun is calling your name!

Clare Armstrong, head of guest experience at Luton Airport, said: “The winter sun destinations are proving very popular this Christmas, particularly Cyprus, Turkey and the Canary Islands. However, many people are also heading to more festive Christmas market destinations across Europe such as Riga, Tallinn, Wroclaw, Sibiu, Berlin and Prague.

"With over 350,000 passengers departing from London Luton Airport over Christmas and the new year, our team will be working hard to provide a simple and friendly experience to everyone travelling through the airport.”

Too late to organise? Well... there’s always next year!

Scroll down to find some inspiration for your winter adventure.

1 . Agadir While it might be cloudy in Agadir during the winter months, at 22 degrees, it is a whole lot better than freezing here. You've got odds in your favour: there is a 66% chance of a perfect sunny day and a 34% chance of seeing some clouds, with on average 6mm of rainfall this month. And it takes less than four hours to get there.

2 . Zakynthos Zakynthos is pleasant at this time of the year, but as you'd assume for December, there could be sun rain, so don't expect to be completely dry during the duration of your holiday. But at 16 degrees, the days are mild, and temperatures don't drop lower than 10 degrees at night. You can get to the Greek island in three hours and 35 minutes via a direct flight from Luton.

3 . Palma de Mallorca In less than two and a half hours you could be in Palma de Mallorca. You've got a 56 per cent chance of having a perfect sunny day on the island, and with an average high temperature of 17 degrees, you're in for some lovely and mild days away.