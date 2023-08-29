News you can trust since 1891
18-month pilot scheme to limit vehicles in roads near a Luton school to start in September

The move is to improve safety and air quality in the area
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 29th Aug 2023, 15:39 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 15:39 BST

An 18-month pilot scheme to stop vehicles from using roads around a Luton primary school is set to start next month.

The Traffic Exclusion Zone (TEZ) will restrict the use of cars at drop-off and pick-up times on roads near Denbigh Primary School as the council aims to reduce the high levels of traffic congestion and improve air quality.

Starting on September 4, vehicles will be unable to use the restricted roads between 8am and 9.15am, and 2.30pm and 4pm, from Monday to Friday during term time. Residents, school employees, emergency service vehicles and disabled students who need special access will be exempt from these restrictions.

Denbigh Primary School on Denbigh Road (Picture: Google Maps)Denbigh Primary School on Denbigh Road (Picture: Google Maps)
The scheme will affect Denbigh Road between its junction with Cavendish Road and Ascot Road, the full length of Beaumont Road and Cavendish Road from its junction with Denbigh Road to its junction with Leagrave Road. The pilot will also encourage children, parents and carers to walk, cycle or scoot to school and improve safety.

Councillor Javed Hussain, portfolio holder for Sustainable Development and Highways at Luton Council, said “The health, wellbeing and safety of schoolchildren in Luton is our top priority. Many children in Luton often walk to school in areas of high traffic, resulting in an increased risk to their safety when crossing roads and from air pollution.”

“The TEZ pilot has therefore been introduced to reduce congestion, improve road safety and ensure cleaner air around the school. I would like to thank the school and residents for their cooperation in launching the pilot. We hope that the scheme will be a success at Denbigh Primary School and be the basis of a further rollout to other selected schools in the town.”

There will be signs placed at the entry points to the roads involved in the scheme that will tell drivers that the streets will be pedestrian zones between the stated hours and days. CCTV cameras will be in use to ensure no unauthorised vehicles that use the roads during the restricted periods and those who do will be issued with a Penalty Charge Notice. Residents of the areas affected can apply for a permit here.

