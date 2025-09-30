21 road closures announced for Love Luton Runfest 2025

Drivers and residents across Luton are being advised to plan ahead this autumn, as a series of temporary road closures will be put in place for the annual Love Luton Runfest.

The Love Luton running event will be held for the 12th time on October 12th with races starting and finishing from the same central location, St George’s Square in Luton town centre.

There will be 5k and 10k courses which are identical to last year and video guides can be found on YouTube.

Luton Borough Council, which is the Highway Authority for the borough, has confirmed that the closures will take effect on Sunday 12 October 2025, starting from 8am.

Runners raised much-needed funds for local charities in last year's event. Photo: CGF PHOTOGRAPHY

Roads are expected to reopen by 2pm, once all runners have safely passed through, though the council has stressed that streets will be reopened earlier wherever possible.

The closures are being brought in under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 to create a safe route for participants and spectators. Traffic signs, marshals, barriers and cones will be used throughout the day to manage the event.

The order affects both the main event route and certain adjoining roads. Access will be maintained to properties whenever it can be done safely, though some delays are expected.

A council spokesperson explained that the temporary restrictions are designed to ensure the safety of runners, spectators, and road users, while minimising disruption across the town centre and surrounding areas.

The following roads are listed in the official order:

Alma Street, from Alma Link to New Bedford Road. Bridge Street, the whole length. Castle Street, between Flowers Way and George Street. Church Street, from Park Street to the University of Bedfordshire car park entrance. Cromwell Hill, the whole length. Cumberland Street, the whole length. Cutenhoe Road, the whole length. Flowers Way, between Park Street West and Castle Street. George Street, the whole length. Guildford Street, from Bridge Street to Old Bedford Road. Hucklesby Way, the whole length. Kingsdown Avenue, the whole length. Manchester Street, between Gordon Street and George Street. Old Bedford Road, from Guildford Street to Barnfield Avenue. Park Street, the whole length. Park Street West, from Park Street to Flowers Way. Reginald Street, from William Street to Old Bedford Road. Rockrose Way, from Barnfield Avenue to Rockrose Way. Stockingstone Road, from New Bedford Road to Old Bedford Road. Wellington Street, from Stuart Street to George Street. New Bedford Road, from the Busway Interchange to Alma Street.

The Love Luton Runfest is a major community running event which brings together participants of all ages and abilities. Roads along the route will be closed only for as long as necessary, with phased re-openings as runners clear each section.

Residents and motorists are being encouraged to check the full route map before travelling. The map, along with a copy of the full notice, is available on the event’s official website.

For further information, members of the public can also contact the council on 01582 546265.

The council said it appreciates the cooperation of residents and businesses and added that advance planning should help keep disruption to a minimum.

The traffic order was formally issued on 24 September 2025 by the council’s Highway Services Manager, based at Central Depot, Kingsway.

To view this and more planning applications from your area, visit the Public Notice Portal.