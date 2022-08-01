4 road closures for Luton drivers to watch out for this week

Luton's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Road Closed sign

• A5, from 10pm July 20 to 5am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, M1, junction 11A Eastern Roundabout (East Dumbbell) to A5 Thorn Road / Watling Street Roundabout - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of Chevron.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 10pm August 1 to 5am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of Chevron.

• M1, from 10pm August 2 to 5am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10 - lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm August 5 to 5am August 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 11 - lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of Ringway.