The airline announced its plans last week
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:54 BST

Wizz Air is set to recruit 40 staff in Luton as it adds a new, more environmentally-friendly plane to its fleet.

The budget airline announced on Thursday (July 6) that it would be adding a new Airbus A321neo to its operations at London Luton Airport. The new plane will take Wizz Air’s total number of aircrafts at Luton up to 12.

Wizz Airline will be recruiting a new cabin and flight crews to accommodate the extra plane and flights.

The move will see 40 new jobs created at the airport
The move will see 40 new jobs created at the airport
Marion Geoffroy, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said that sustainability is a priority for the company. She explained: “The addition of a new aircraft marks a significant investment for the UK, and we’re pleased to solidify our market-leading position at London Luton.

“With this new aircraft increasing our capacity at Luton, we are now providing more seats than ever for passengers to travel to and from London.”

