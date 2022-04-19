5 road closures for Luton drivers to watch out for this week

Luton's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Road Closed sign

• M1, from 9pm March 10 to 5am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction 13 - Lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of Chevron.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 10pm April 19 to 5am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11 - Lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm April 19 to 5am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 11 to junction 11A - Lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 8pm April 20 to 5am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, Farley Hill to Luton - Lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of H.W Martin.

• M1, from 10pm April 25 to 5am April 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11A - Lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.