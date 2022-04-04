5 road closures in the Luton area for drivers to watch out for this week

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start this week:

> M1, from 10pm April 4 to 5am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 9 to junction 10 hard shoulder closure due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

Watch out for these road closures (image:Radar)

> A1081, from 10pm April 5 to 5am April 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction 11 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

> A1081, from 10pm April 6 to 5am April 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 10 to junction 11A - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

> A5, from 10pm April 7 to 5am April 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 10 to junction 11A - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

> M1, from 10pm April 12 to 5am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11 to junction 10 - Lane closure for Electrical works on behalf of Camway Installations.