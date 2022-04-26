6 road closures for Luton drivers to watch out for this week

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from 9pm March 10 to 5am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction 13 - Lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of Chevron.

Road closures to watch out for

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 9.30am to 4pm on April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10 hard shoulder closures due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm April 25 to 5am April 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11A - Lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm April 26 to 5am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11a to junction 12 lane closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm April 27 to 5am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11 to junction 11A - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm April 28 to 5am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11a lane closure due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.