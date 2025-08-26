90 minute delays on the M1 near Luton due to overturned lorry

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 26th Aug 2025, 08:56 BST
The overturned HGV. Picture: Highways Englandplaceholder image
The overturned HGV. Picture: Highways England
Drivers are being warned of long delays on the M1 northbound due to an overturned HGV and 350 litre diesel spill.

Three of four lanes are closed on the M1 northbound between 10 Pepperstock Interchange (Luton (S), Luton Airport A1081) and J11 Leagrave Interchange (Luton, Dunstable A505).

National Highways are on scene along with specialist recovery and maintenance contractors.

Once the HGV has been righted and recovered a full resurfacing of the three lanes will be needed – meaning the lanes could be closed for the rest of the day.

Currently there are delays of around 90 minutes and nine miles of congestion.

National Highways is advising people to re-route or delay their journey, or allow extra time if travel is unavoidable.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

