A5 near Houghton Regis reopens after lorry overturns on way to M1
Delays are expected along the motorway
The A5 by Houghton Regis has reopened eastbound towards the M1 at junction 11a after a lorry overturned along the stretch of road earlier.
This afternoon (April 25), Highways East tweeted: “The #A5 eastbound (#HoughtonRegis) to the #M1 southbound link at J11a is now OPEN. The #M1 southbound to the #A5 westbound (#HoughtonRegis) is OPEN. Lane 1 (of 3) remains CLOSED at this time.
“We appreciate your patience while the recovery operation was completed.”
