Road closed sign. Photo from David Davies PA Images

The A5 by Houghton Regis has reopened eastbound towards the M1 at junction 11a after a lorry overturned along the stretch of road earlier.

This afternoon (April 25), Highways East tweeted: “The #A5 eastbound (#HoughtonRegis) to the #M1 southbound link at J11a is now OPEN. The #M1 southbound to the #A5 westbound (#HoughtonRegis) is OPEN. Lane 1 (of 3) remains CLOSED at this time.

“We appreciate your patience while the recovery operation was completed.”