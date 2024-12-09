A5 reopens between Houghton Regis and Luton after collision
The A5 has reopened this afternoon (Monday) after a collision between Houghton Regis and Luton.
Earlier National Highways said: “The A5 southbound is closed between the B4120 Houghton Regis and M1 junction 11a Luton due to a single vehicle collision.”
The road was closed “due to a substantial spillage from the collision”, but has now reopened – with some minor delays expected.
This is a developing story, we will update this page as more information becomes available.