A5 reopens between Houghton Regis and Luton after collision

Road Closed sign. Photo from David Davies PA Images

The A5 has reopened this afternoon (Monday) after a collision between Houghton Regis and Luton.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier National Highways said: “The A5 southbound is closed between the B4120 Houghton Regis and M1 junction 11a Luton due to a single vehicle collision.”

The road was closed “due to a substantial spillage from the collision”, but has now reopened – with some minor delays expected.

This is a developing story, we will update this page as more information becomes available.