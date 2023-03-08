An all-female team got a Wizz Air flight from Luton Airport to Athens this morning (March 8) to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The flight was crewed by captain Sanne Gibson and co-pilot senior first officer Christina Carver. Observing the flight in the control tower was air traffic controller Angela Grimes. Inside the plane, cabin manager Bianca Maria Saceanu was supported by Eleanor Buxton, Maria Cucnato, Zoe Flynn, and Monica Salemi.

Joanna Reeve, head of people services at London Luton Airport, said that the airport was delighted to have supported the flight. She said: "From guest experience to security and airside operations, our female colleagues across the airport play a vital role in delivering a smooth and friendly passenger experience.”

The women behind the flight