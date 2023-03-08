All-female team flies from Luton Airport to Athens to mark International Women’s Day
More than 20 women across the airline and airport worked to get the 8.48am flight in the air
An all-female team got a Wizz Air flight from Luton Airport to Athens this morning (March 8) to celebrate International Women’s Day.
The flight was crewed by captain Sanne Gibson and co-pilot senior first officer Christina Carver. Observing the flight in the control tower was air traffic controller Angela Grimes. Inside the plane, cabin manager Bianca Maria Saceanu was supported by Eleanor Buxton, Maria Cucnato, Zoe Flynn, and Monica Salemi.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Joanna Reeve, head of people services at London Luton Airport, said that the airport was delighted to have supported the flight. She said: "From guest experience to security and airside operations, our female colleagues across the airport play a vital role in delivering a smooth and friendly passenger experience.”
Wizz Air UK’s managing director Marion Geoffroy said: “We hope that today’s all-female flight initiative showcases the different careers available to women in aviation, inspiring the next generation that this is a career they can and should aspire to."