All of the road closures to know about ahead of Luton International Carnival this weekend
On Sunday, May 23, the town centre will turn into a sea of colour and culture as the carnival makes its way through Luton. The parades, floats and performances mean that some roads will need to close.
Here are details of all the streets that will be shut:
Church Street, Park Street and Park Street West will all be closed off between 8am and 3pm. Flowers Way and Castle Street will be out of action from 10am until 3pm.
And between 10am and 8pm, the following roads will be shut: George Street, Upper George Street, Wellington Street, Peel Street, Dunstable Place, Gordon Street, Manchester Street, Alma Link, Alma Street, Bridge Street, Library Road, Guildford Street, Silver Street and New Bedford Road from Manchester Street to the busway.
Speaking about the annual event, Mark Fowler, interim CEO at Luton Council, said: “The Luton International Carnival is not just an event; it represents the heart and soul of our community.”