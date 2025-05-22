All of the road closures to know about ahead of Luton International Carnival this weekend

Carnival 2024. Picture: ALEKSANDRA WARCHOL

As the excitement builds for one of the biggest dates in the town's calendar, we are telling you all the roads to avoid for this weekend’s Luton International Carnival.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday, May 23, the town centre will turn into a sea of colour and culture as the carnival makes its way through Luton. The parades, floats and performances mean that some roads will need to close.

Here are details of all the streets that will be shut:

Church Street, Park Street and Park Street West will all be closed off between 8am and 3pm. Flowers Way and Castle Street will be out of action from 10am until 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And between 10am and 8pm, the following roads will be shut: George Street, Upper George Street, Wellington Street, Peel Street, Dunstable Place, Gordon Street, Manchester Street, Alma Link, Alma Street, Bridge Street, Library Road, Guildford Street, Silver Street and New Bedford Road from Manchester Street to the busway.

Speaking about the annual event, Mark Fowler, interim CEO at Luton Council, said: “The Luton International Carnival is not just an event; it represents the heart and soul of our community.”