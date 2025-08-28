All the changes coming to Arriva bus network around Luton and Dunstable this week

Close-up of a bus in Luton. Picture: Arriva

Bus operator, Arriva, has revealed the latest updates to its network around Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis – and says they changes will bring “better journeys, faster links and more buses”.

And it added “there are no planned reductions in services”.

From this Sunday (August 31), Route 321 between Luton and Watford will run every 15 minutes on weekdays and Saturdays, and every 30 minutes on Sundays.

The Express X1 coach between Luton and Milton Keynes will take a more direct route via the A5, adding stops at Luton Retail Park and Capability Green.

School services have also been updated with CN4 being extended to Farley Hill, CN8 replacing CN7, and a new QA1 service running to Queensbury Academy.

Routes 1 (Farley Hill to Dunstable), 4/4A (Luton to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital/Dunstable), and 12 (Luton to Stopsley)have timetable adjustments for improved reliability and frequency.

Route 721 will be known as the 300, running between St Albans and Hemel Hempstead, with connections to Luton via route 321. Busway routes X2 and X3 (Luton Airport to Milton Keynes) have extra early morning and Sunday services, with updated evening schedules.

Matt King, network manager for Arriva in Luton, said: “As always, we’re listening to our customers to help continually refine and improve Luton’s buses, and we’re excited to be delivering meaningful improvements across the network.”

Click here for details of the updated timetables and routes.