All the major road closures in Luton for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 25th Jun 2024, 10:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Luton's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

A number of roadworks have been authorised this week, photo from David Davies PA ImagesA number of roadworks have been authorised this week, photo from David Davies PA Images
A number of roadworks have been authorised this week, photo from David Davies PA Images

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

M1, from 10pm June 24 to 5am June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 10 to junction 9 - lane closures for structure - maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Related topics:National HighwaysLuton