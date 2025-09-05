Arriva 'disappointed' as Luton workers strike for 16 days

Arriva bus staff in Luton will walk out at the end of this month and October over an “insulting pay offer”.

Unite, the union, said more than 800 workers at garages in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire will walk out after the bus operator “failed to make a decent pay offer”.

They are set to strike for 16 days with buses from the Lutoon depot being affected.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This is a dispute entirely of Arriva's own making and it is now responsible for the chaos that will hit commuters in the home counties. “It is completely unacceptable to offer such a derisory pay increase in the current economic climate while making billions in revenue. Our members have the full support of Unite in their dispute."

Arriva has offered a pay increase of 65p per hour for bus drivers - 3.82% raise. This would be backdated to January 1, but the union says the increase is below the current rate of inflation.

Arriva spokesperson said “Unite, have voted to strike in Luton, Milton Keynes, Hemel Hempstead, Stevenage and Ware, we are disappointed by this news and remain committed to finding a resolution. We will keep our customers updated”.

The strikes are scheduled to take place from September 23 to September 26. They will also occur from October 1 to October 4, from October 9 to October 12, and from October 14 to October 17.

Unite regional officer Jeff Hodge said: "Our members do a stressful and skilled job yet their employer thinks they can be short-changed with this insulting pay offer. Our message to Arriva is stark - make a pay offer that our members can accept or face the chaos of strikes across your network this autumn.”