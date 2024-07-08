Arriva launches direct coach service linking Luton and Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leading bus operator Arriva is launching a new coach service linking Luton to central Milton Keynes.

The X1 service starts on July 21 and offers a fast and direct service, complementing the existing F70 and F77 routes, which will operate as normal.

Customers will be able to board modern, comfortable coaches in Milton Keynes and be in Luton in one hour and 15 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coaches will be driven by a hand-picked team of experienced drivers along the direct route.

Bus operator Arriva to launch new service from Luton to Milton Keynes

The coach will make a number of stops at key locations along the route in Milton Keynes, Dunstable and Luton, avoiding busy motorway traffic.

The fast route will stop at hospitals, retail parks and large employers, such as John Lewis and Amazon.

Coaches will run from 4.45am up to every hour until 6.45pm, Monday to Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The X1 is the first new commercial venture from Arriva since the pandemic.

Arriva Midlands head of commercial Toby France said: “We have strong bus networks in Milton Keynes and Luton and this is a way of building on that so we can provide an even better service for our customers.

“We know that customers would like a comfortable service, which links the two towns and stops less often.

“It’ll mean we’ll be better able to connect customers with the things that mean the most to them, whether that is the need to rush home after a day at work or to visit the shops with their families and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fare for a single journey is still £2 – so for less than the price of a high street coffee, people will be able to take a fast and direct route from Milton Keynes to Luton on a comfortable coach. That is a really cost-effective and sustainable way of getting around.

“We’re really excited to be launching the X1 and we hope our customers are too.”

Stopping points include:

Milton Keynes railway station

Milton Keynes Hospital

Milton Keynes Stadium MK Retail Park and IKEA

Dunstable White Lion Retail Park and Central Bedfordshire College

Luton and Dunstable Hospital

Luton Hatters Way Retail Park

Luton Interchange