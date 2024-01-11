Arriva retains operating tender for Greenline coach service

Following a competitive tender, Arriva has successfully retained the contract for its 757 Greenline coach service.

The service runs London Luton Airport (LLA) and Arriva maintains its position as a leading transport provider from the airport to London Victoria. The bus operator will run the 757 service for at least the next five years

London Luton Airport has awarded the tender to Greenline by Arriva so it will continue to run its 757 coach service from Luton, to the airport and to London Victoria station.

Arriva’s Greenline coaches have been connecting Luton Airport with central London since the airport first opened in 1938 and the current 757 service has operated for more than 40 years.

Based at Arriva’s Luton depot, the coach service consists of a high-quality, reliable fleet of Mercedes Tourismo Euro 6 coaches, driven by a dedicated team of 27 drivers.

The Greenline 757 service runs up every 30 minutes and transports airport staff, airline passengers and commuters from the town to the airport and to London.

Arriva is Luton’s main bus operator and a major employer in the town, undertaking more than 90% of bus passenger journeys there.

The renewal of the Greenline 757 will start in March 2024 and will run for the next five years, with a potential two-year extension to seven years.

Chris Burley, Arriva South’s commercial director, said: “We are delighted to carry on Greenline’s close relationship with London Luton Airport.

“The 757 route is well-established and we review it regularly to make sure it’s meeting the needs of airport customers.

“It’s good to see that the airport appreciates the consistency and reliability of the service and it’s something we’re proud to run.

“Over the course of this renewed contract period, we also plan to actively explore and trial new technologies, which can make the service even better, especially for the environment as our ambition is to make public transport the best option for passengers.”

Jonathan Rayner, chief commercial officer at London Luton Airport, added: “London Luton Airport and Greenline share a proud history and we’re delighted to be celebrating another new chapter together.

“With more services to and from central London and an increased off-peak service to Bricket Wood, all stopping directly in front of the terminal door, getting to and from the airport by public transport is now even easier.