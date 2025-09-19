Arriva staff in Luton call off strike action after new pay deal

Arriva workers in Luton have called off their walk out after accepting a new pay deal.

Staff had planned to strike in September and October, but Unite members will have their pay increased by up to 5.8 per cent dependent on their role. Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This shows the strength of workers and the power of the union movement. Unite is the winning trade union and is putting more money into the pockets of our members." Unite regional officer Jeff Hodge added: "Our members were prepared to take strike action in their fight for better pay and their determination has seen them win a new and improved pay deal. They should be congratulated for standing together against and getting a well-earned pay award."