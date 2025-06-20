Arriva to ‘reconnect communities’ with new Luton bus route

Bus in Luton. Picture: Arriva
Bus in Luton. Picture: Arriva
Arriva has revealed it will start running buses along a new route in Luton after listening to customer feedback.

The new Route 15 will start running between the town centre and Farley Hill via Meyrick Avenue from July 21.

The bus operator has worked with Luton Borough Council “to improve local access and reconnect communities”.

The route will run three return trips each day.

Network manager for Arriva Midlands, Matt King said: “We’ve been really encouraged by the response to our improvements on Route 15 earlier this year, particularly the extended journeys to Luton and Dunstable Hospital and Dunstable town centre.

“At the same time, we understand that the changes meant buses no longer served Meyrick Avenue and we know how important these local links are.

“If it’s important to our customers, then it’s important to us, so this new route reflects what we’ve heard.

“It’s great to be serving this area again and giving people a real alternative to the car.”

Arriva will monitor usage over the coming months.

There will be some timetable changes from July 20: Route 13 (Luton – Round Green) will move to a 2-hourly frequency and Route 14 (Luton – Round Green) will continue to run hourly, with slightly adjusted times.

