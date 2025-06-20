Arriva unveils £9.7million fleet of low-emission buses on updated Luton Busway network

Arriva bus. Picture: Arriva

Arriva has unveiled 30 new low-emission buses to be used on the upgraded Luton and Dunstable Busway network.

The buses use the latest Euro VI engines - which help to cut emissions and improve air quality.

Each bus will have next stop audio and visual announcements, comfortable seating and USB charging.

At the start of June, the bus operator rolled out a new timetable and expanded its routes to reach more people.

Matt King, network manager for Arriva in Luton, said: “This investment is about more than just new buses, it’s also about raising the standard of public transport for everyone who lives, works, or travels in and around Luton.

“We’ve listened to our passengers and shaped the new buses, routes and timetable around what they told us they need. With frequent services, comfortable seats and direct links, we want taking the bus to feel like the natural choice over the car, which is better value for money and better for the planet.”