Bedfordshire drivers warned over A421 closures across two weekends next month

Drivers are being warned over the closure of the A421 in Bedfordshire over the first two weekends of November.

National Highways is installing six massive steel beams for the new Roxton Road bridge, marking a major milestone on the £1billion A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet Improvements.

The scheme aims to improve connectivity and reduce travel times across the region.

To complete the operation, the A421 will be closed in both directions between Renhold and Black Cat roundabout, as well as the existing Roxton Road bridge, during the following periods:

New Roxton Road bridge with upgraded Black Cat roundabout in the background.

9pm Friday November 1 to 5am Monday November 4

9pm Friday November 8 to 5am Monday November 11

During the closures, crews will use a 750-tonne crane to manoeuvre six massive steel beams into place over the A421 which will form the backbone of the new Roxton Road bridge.

Each beam is 130 tonnes in weight and 37 metres in length – approximately the same weight as a fully grown blue whale and length of a Boeing 737 aircraft.

Once the beams are securely in place, work will begin on the structure.

The following diversions are in place:

Closure of A421 between Renhold and Black Cat roundabout (both directions)

Travelling via A421 eastbound

Eastbound traffic diverted via the A603 at Cardington to A1 northbound at Sandy to Black Cat roundabout

Travelling via A421 westbound

Westbound traffic via the A1 Black Cat roundabout southbound to Sandy to the A603 to join the A421 westbound at Cardington.

Closure of Roxton Road bridge

Travelling north on Roxton Road

Traffic will be diverted north up Roxton Road until they reach the junction with The Lane. Road users will then head east on The Lane until they reach the junction with the A1 northbound. Road users will travel north to Wyboston and then down the A1 southbound towards the Black Cat roundabout.

Travelling south on Roxton Road

Traffic will be diverted north up the A1 until they reach the junction with The Lane. Road users will then travel west on The Lane where they will then travel south down Roxton Road.

Gareth Moores, National Highways Programme Manager, said: “We understand road closures can be inconvenient, but it’s important to remember that the majority of work so far has been completed while keeping the A421 open to traffic. Closing the road ensures we can complete this beam lift safely, protecting both our workers and the travelling public.”

The new Roxton Road bridge is essential to accommodate the new westbound slip road and eastbound free-flow link from the A421 onto the A1. The dimensions of the current bridge cannot support these much-needed upgrades.

The £1billion A428 scheme is National Highways largest infrastructure scheme currently under construction. It aims to cut average travel times by up to 10 minutes - a saving of up to 1.5 hours over the course of a working week.

The scheme will deliver a new 10-mile dual carriageway linking the A1 and A421 Black Cat roundabout in Bedfordshire with the A428 Caxton Gibbet roundabout in Cambridgeshire. Both roundabouts will be upgraded to modern, free-flowing junctions, vastly improving traffic flow and reducing congestion.

The scheme is expected to open to traffic in 2027.

For the latest updates on the A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet improvements, visit www.nationalhighways.co.uk/a428.