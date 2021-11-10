Bedfordshire woman tragically dies after crash last night

A woman from Bedfordshire sadly died in a road traffic collision in Milton Keynes last night, police announced this morning.

At approximately 7pm last night (9/11), a single vehicle collision occurred on Drayton Road, Drayton Parslow, near Milton Keynes.

The collision, involving a grey Vauxhall Corsa, occurred between the junctions of Stewkley Road and Stoke Road.

Police accident

Tragically, the driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old woman from Bedfordshire, sustained serious injuries and later died at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Investigating officer PC Steve Leathersich, of the Joint Operations Road Policing Unit, based at Milton Keynes, said: “We have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of this collision, which sadly resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman.

“I am appealing to anybody who was driving in the area and witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage that can assist this investigation to please contact Thames Valley Police, either by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43210507298.

“I would be particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have footage of the moments leading up the collision.

Police appeal