Better buses for Park Town

Grant Palmer Limited, Bedfordshire’s fastest growing bus company will be improving times on services 3 and 35 and introducing a new route 30 to the popular Capability Green Business Park.

Service 3 will operate up to every 20 minutes between Luton Park Square and Cutenhoe Road. Popular shoppers service 35 will offer journeys between Fountains Road and Luton Park Square for The Mall, University of Bedfordshire and Luton Interchange. Service 30 will operate at peak times, ideal for commuters between Luton Parkway and Capability Green Business Park. The revised timetable has been developed by Luton Borough Council’s Bus Service Improvement Plan funded by HM Government.

All single fares will be capped at £2 until the end of 2024 and Luton residents with concessionary bus passes can use their bus pass at any time on routes 3, 30 and 35.

Better buses are coming to Park Town

Thomas Manship, Commercial Manager for Grant Palmer adds “we’ve operated our Park Town services since 2006 providing thousands of journeys for our customers. We can’t wait to expand our operations in Luton further and continue to provide these vital services.”