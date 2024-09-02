Catch the bus: Local MP urges as 30-minute buses drive into Dunstable and Houghton Regis

Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency residents are being urged to get on board for ‘Catch the Bus Month’ this September by local MP Alex Mayer .

It comes as Ms Mayer joined Bedfordshire’s family-owned bus company Grant Palmer n celebrating the arrival of the first 30-minute Hi buses in Dunstable and Houghton Regis which started serving passengers on Sunday 1 September. Throughout September, the local MP is supporting the big buses campaign by getting out and about trumpeting all the best things about the UK’s most popular form of transport and encouraging more residents hop on to save money, and the planet. Studies show that buses are good for our health, good for the economy and good for the environment. Marking the first day of the month-long campaign, Ms Mayer joined Grant Palmer’s Commercial Manager Thomas Manship and drivers to celebrate the arrival of new and improved Hi services. Hi buses, which run along Dunstable Church Street, Court Drive as well as Thorn Turn and Morrisons on the high street, are now running twice each hour - up from one bus per hour - with the addition of new direct journeys between Luton and Houghton Regis. Ms Mayer, who is the secretary of the Buses “All-Party Parliamentary Group” in Westminster, urged residents to get on board to make the new services a success. She said: “Buses are really important. When more people use buses, it helps cut traffic jams and pollution, which is vital in a climate emergency. But the only way we're going to have a sustainable bus network is if more people choose to use them. So, I'm urging everyone to give the bus a go this Catch the Bus Month. Try it and you might like our buses and never look back."