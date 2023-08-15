Charities line up to support London Luton Airport expansion plans at open hearings

A sign advertising the Luton Airport Development Consent Order (DCO) hearing at Venue 360, Luton. Picture: Will Durrant/LDRS

Charities which “generally oppose global warming” were stacking up to back passenger expansion plans for London Luton Airport because of their “significant funding needs”, a meeting heard.

London Luton Airport Limited (LLAL), trading as Luton Rising, wants permission to increase the annual passenger capacity to 32m through a government development consent order (DCO).

Supporters and opponents of its application aired their views at two preliminary open hearings in Luton.

Resident Joseph Kelly lives two miles from the airport and described “the blighting of homes and villages at both ends of the runway”.

He explained: “There are effectively no proposals for compensation for these residents. There’s often an acrid smell of kerosene from flights,” he explained.

“You’ve got to be very close to the runway to qualify for its noise insulation scheme, which is entirely discretionary.

“I can’t say whether the charities in Luton are speaking at their own behest or in fear of that finance being withdrawn. I find it surprising that charities generally oppose global warming, but because of significant financial needs are having to take funding from the airport.”

Chief executive of Active Luton Helen Barnett said: “Our mission is to make a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of Luton’s community. This means inspiring, motivating and offering opportunities for people of all ages and abilities or backgrounds to learn and take actions to improve their life chances.

“London Luton Airport helps us to fulfil this mission. Its operating profits benefit the community though our work and that of others it supports.”

Chief executive of Citizens Advice, Luton Stephanie Simeon backed Luton Rising’s objectives and application, saying: “Our goal is to help everyone find a way forward whatever problem they face.

“After recent cuts in funding, we’ve less resource to deliver our service. With redundancies and agreeing a deficit budget, it’s been a worrying time for staff and the board of trustees. We remain extremely grateful to Luton Rising for continuing to provide funding, even at the height of the pandemic. If the funding is withdrawn or further reduced we could face closing our front doors.”

Speaking for the members and trustees of Luton Irish Forum, Mary Winter stated: “We’re in favour of the airport’s long-term sustainable growth. We’ve a fully accessible community centre Kathleen Connolly House from where our welfare, cultural, social and volunteering services are coordinated. Luton Rising has supported us for more than ten years and are considered a key partner.”

The £30,000 received annually funds a welfare officer, she added.

Chief executive officer of Bedfordshire and Luton community foundation Karen Perkins said: “We’ve worked with Luton Rising for eight years and delivered £13m of funding into local communities during the last three years. We bring transparency and independence.

“Our own strategic objective is to be locally focused and provide lasting change through our priorities of eradicating poverty, creating a healthy Bedfordshire and developing stronger communities.